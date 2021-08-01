sewage spill

-
Most of a $1.25 million settlement will go to residents of a mid-Michigan city who sued after sewage flooded their basements six years ago.The Lansing…
-
Officials say about 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) of partially treated sewage recently flowed from a lagoon at a mobile home park in…
-
A health advisory has been issued after more than 8,000 gallons (30,283 liters) of raw sewage spilled into northern Michigan wetlands that are connected…
-
A broken sewer line under a northwest Michigan bay has been replaced after spewing more than a million gallons of raw sewage over nearly seven weeks.A…