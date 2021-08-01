-
Sun. Jan. 15 at 7pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Sherlock and Watson face their greatest challenge ever. Is the game finally over?In the final episode of this…
-
Sun. Jan. 9 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | In episode two of this new series, Sherlock faces perhaps the most chilling enemy of his long career: the powerful…
-
Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reprise their iconic roles as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson in the hit drama | WATCH NOWThe Six Thatchers. In…
-
Fri. Jan. 1 at 9pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman return as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson in the acclaimed modern retelling of…