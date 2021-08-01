© 2021
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Should kids receive participation trophies?

  • Sports
    Current Sports #534 | August 26, 2015
    MSU Hall of Fame, Utah vs. Michigan, Author John Greenburg, Scott Pohl Feature, Ray Bentley and Participation Trophies.Al and Isaac open the show by…