Most people knew James Strain as “Butch.” Dr. Cynthia Meneghini called him “Dad." She remembers h im as a handyman who could fix anything. When she...
Some health advocates want to raise the minimum age for tobacco purchases.Right now, insurance companies in Michigan can make cancer patients pay more out…
On the heels of a recent report that smoking rates in the U.S. have hit a record low, health officials and the American Cancer Society are hoping today’s…
The American Cancer Society is celebrating its annual Great American Smokeout. Every year, on the third Thursday of November, the organization puts out…
One of the issues being considered at the state capitol in recent weeks is the regulation of e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are electronic devices that heat…
Michigan smokers could once again have a place to light up at some bars and restaurants under a decision out of Lansing Monday.We have more from The…
Tomorrow is National “Kick Butts Day,” a day of activism to call attention to the hazards of tobacco use. In mid-Michigan, the managers of a local…
The state Senate has adopted a budget amendment that would effectively lift Michigan’s ban on smoking at some charity events.Specifically, the amendment…