-
DTE Energy and Consumers Energy say they want significant changes made to a rooftop solar bill. The bill would let any homeowner with solar panels get…
-
Michigan officials have decided to allow solar panels for larger commercial solar arrays to be built on more farmland around the state.Gov. Gretchen…
-
Michigan residents support a transition from coal-fired energy to more solar and wind powered electricity, a new Michigan State University research report…
-
Plans are in the works for a roughly $250 million solar farm in mid-Michigan.The Flint Journal reports that Ranger Power's project being detailed…
-
Consumers Energy plans to become more environmentally friendly – while keeping customer bills stable. Capital Correspondent Cheyna Roth has more.The…
-
A subsidiary of CMS Energy Corp. is buying a solar power project that's under construction in the Lansing area.Jackson-based CMS Energy says Tuesday the…
-
A new solar power project in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula is expected to be online in the first week in October.Traverse City has contracted with…
-
Huron County is developing a solar energy ordinance after a renewable energy company said it wants to build about a dozen solar farms in the area.MLive…
-
Michigan might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think about clear, sunny skies. Still, our state is fostering a growing solar industry.…
-
A leading environmental group says it's pleased with the latest overhaul of Michigan's energy policy. The legislation approved last Thursday raises the…