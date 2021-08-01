-
Members of Congress are planning a tour of the Soo Locks complex in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to learn about a proposed $1 billion upgrade.They'll be led…
Michigan's commitment of up to $52 million toward construction of a new Great Lakes shipping lock could accelerate the project's completion by a year and…
President Donald Trump has signed a bill that's a key step toward building a long-sought shipping lock on the waterway linking Lake Huron and Lake…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a new shipping lock in Sault Ste. Marie would cost about one-billion dollars to build. President Trump promised to…
The U.S. Coast Guard says a Great Lakes freighter has run aground in the St. Marys River, which runs between the U.S. and Canada along Michigan's eastern…
MI congressional delegation gearing up to fund Soo locks upgrade.Michigan’s congressional delegation is getting ready to fight for a big piece of federal…