Aidan Champion, MSU junior journalism major, experienced transitions in sporting event phases throughout the pandemic while reporting for Impact Radio.For…
We recap all things the MSU foootball spring game from Saturday afternoon. What were the biggest takeaways and what conclusions, if any, can we draw for…
We react to the verdict heard around the world as former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges for the killing of…
We react to the news concerning the MSU football program allowing fans to attend this weekend's spring game at an 8% capacity. Also, the sports world…
Michigan State men's basketball has yet another player who has decided to hit the transfer portal. What does this mean for the team moving forward? Also,…
We recap the NCAA men's basketball championship game from last night, which crowned the Baylor Bears as the kings of college hoops, as Gonzaga falls short…
We bring to you this week's media availability of MSU defensive line coach Ron Burton, who comments on the progression of spring practice, while also…
The spring football season for the Michigan State football team is officially underway. Listen as we break it down here. On today's Current Sports with Al…
We discuss the disturbing details centered on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Also,…
Michgian State Football Spring Game; Michigan State Football alternate uniforms; Masters win for Tiger WoodsOn today's Current Sports with Al Martin we…