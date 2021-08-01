-
An area along the St. Joseph River in southwestern Michigan that was hit by flooding a year ago again is being threatened by high water.Berrien County…
-
Police in southern Michigan have arrested two suspects in the New Year's Eve slaying of a soldier who was fatally shot while on leave.The St. Joseph…
-
A 23-year-old active duty member of the U.S. military has been shot and killed while visiting family for the holidays in southwestern Michigan.St. Joseph…
-
Authorities say firefighters and officers rushed into a southwestern Michigan home to rescue a person who set the home on fire.Officers responded Friday…
-
The remains of a Navy radioman killed in a World War II plane crash have been returned to his western Michigan hometown. A military escort carried the…
-
A 21-year-old Indiana man convicted in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper is expected to be behind bars for at least 14 years.Michael Barber of…