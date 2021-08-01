Straits of Mackinac Pipeline

-
Erosion has created a gap beneath an oil pipeline in a key Great Lakes channel that's wider than allowed under an agreement with the state of Michigan,…
-
Bernie Sanders has become the second Democratic presidential hopeful to call for shutting down an oil pipeline that crosses a channel linking two of the…
-
UPDATED at 5:00p.m. : Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants a court to shut down an oil and natural gas liquids pipeline that runs under the Straits…
-
Operators of refineries in Ohio are worried that a potential shutdown of a Great Lakes oil pipeline in Michigan could push up their costs or even force…
-
Enbridge Inc. said Monday that it is moving ahead with the collection of rock and soil samples in the Straits of Mackinac while it prepares for a court…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is requiring large vessel operators to verify they're not dragging their anchors on the bottomlands when passing through…
-
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she will use every resource available to shut down the Line 5 pipeline beneath the straits of Mackinac. Nessel’s…
-
Michigan's attorney general pledged Monday to move to shut down an oil pipeline in the Great Lakes if the governor doesn't find a "swift and…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reportedly considering a tunnel for an oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac.In a written statement to Interlochen Public…
-
Mackinac Island is challenging a state agency's decision to let the pipeline company Enbridge install anchor supports for its Line 5 oil pipes in the…