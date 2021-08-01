-
Michigan’s Suicide Prevention Commission published its first full report, recommending steps that the authors said would decrease the number of suicide…
Dennis Pond doesn’t tell his psychiatrist about his thoughts of suicide. But he has them. He often feels useless, in large part because his diabetes has...
On this week's Current State - suicide prevention in Michigan; what former MSU dean William Strampel could face during trial; Michigan to vote on…
In the wake of two celebrity suicides this week, Michigan health care professionals are urging people to be aware of the warning signs. The deaths of…
Before her brother took his own life, Mary Miller-Strobel said she and her father begged every store in town that sold firearms to turn him away."'If he…
Halloween; Detroit Lions; Jim Caldwell; Eric Hipple; Fighting Against Depression; Suicide Prevention; Trick Or Treat.Boo! A Happy Halloween from all of us…
If you or someone close to you is contemplating suicide, there are people you can call for non-judgmental help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is…
What are the signs of someone thinking about committing suicide and how can we prevent it? Current State’s Brooke Allen talks with a local woman about her…
Many of the people arrested in the United States suffer from a mental illness, and research indicates that those released from custody are four times as…
The stigma of mental illness can make it difficult for students struggling on college campuses to seek help. But both students and administrators across…