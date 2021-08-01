-
Due to the MSU football sexual assault investigation involving former players Josh King, Demetric Vance, and Donnie Corley, "The S.W.A.P. Meet with James…
On this emotional edition of the S.W.A.P. Meet, former Spartan fullback James Moore, a member of the 1988 MSU Rose Bowl championship team, opens up about…
Detroit Tigers Batting; Detroit Tigers Bullpen; SWAP Campaign; James Moore; Brant Johnson; NFL Mock Draft.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin" we…
Detroit Tigers' Skid; NBA Playoffs; NBA MVP; James Moore; Cody J. Tucker; Charles Rogers.Get ready for some unforgettable stories on today's "Current…
James Moore is in the house! The former MSU fullback and founder of "Speaking with a Purpose" talks about his upcoming youth football camp. Al Martin also…