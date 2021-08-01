-
The military says a 28-year-old U.S. soldier from suburban Detroit has died of wounds sustained from a noncombat incident in Syria.The Defense Department…
-
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow said in a statement that President Trump must have a clear strategy and policy on Syria following his issuance of air strikes…
-
A Michigan congressman said President Donald Trump's ordering of strikes against Syria was appropriate but the President should come to congress for any…
-
We’ve all seen and heard about the continued unrest in Syria, but sometimes it’s hard to grasp a situation that’s taking place so far away from us. We…
-
The Syrian American Rescue Network (SARN) is a Michigan nonprofit that arranges humanitarian and economic support for Syrian refugees. Tonight, East…
-
Last week, a federal appeals court decided to continue blocking implementation of two immigration programs. The initiatives would extend and expand…
-
Gov. Rick Snyder has suspended plans to allow Syrian refugees in Michigan pending a review of Homeland Security vetting processes. The decision has…
-
More than 100,000 people have been killed and nearly a quarter of Syria’s population has been displaced since the uprising against President Bashar al…
-
Today on Current State: MSU professor on the conflict in Syria; Detroit’s Water Renaissance series; Right to Work after first Labor Day; Al Jazeera…
-
More than 100,000 people have been killed and nearly a quarter of Syria’s population has been displaced since the uprising against President Bashar al…