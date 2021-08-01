-
Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag…
Nissan is recalling nearly 105,000 small cars to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and…
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an…
U.S. safety regulators have released models from 14 different automakers that are being recalled to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag…
Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 Ranger small pickup trucks not to drive them after finding out that an exploding Takata air bag inflator killed a…
Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.The company says the recall…
Troubled Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. is signing a signed a definitive agreement to sell most of its assets to a Chinese-owned rival.Key Safety…
Mazda is recalling nearly 80,000 cars and SUVs, some for a second time, to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators.The recall covers front passenger…
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed against air bag manufacturer Takata, as well as five other automakers. The plaintiffs claim the companies knew that…
Takata's defective air bags have made headlines in recent years. Now, a plea deal has led to fines and more.Takata has agreed to plead guilty to a single…