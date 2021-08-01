take a knee

-
NFL Rule Changes; National Anthem Kneeling; Romeo Weems; College Basketball Recruiting; Michigan State Basketball; DePaul UniversityOn today's "Current…
-
Two former student-athletes at Lansing Catholic High School talked with WKAR about their racial encounters months before they decided to kneel during the…
-
Governor Rick Snyder says he’s close to a final decision on what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken against the leader of the Michigan State…
-
ESPN suspended anchor Jemele Hill on Monday for two weeks for making political statements on social media.Hill, an African-American co-host of the 6 p.m.…
-
The Michigan State Police says an internal investigation will determine whether the agency's director will be disciplined for sharing a Facebook post that…
-
UPDATED at 12:00 p.m.: The director of the Michigan State Police has apologized for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting…