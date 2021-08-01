-
America's auto industry is bracing for a potential escalation in President Donald Trump's tariff war with the world, one that could weaken the global auto…
Ford CEO Jim Hackett says the Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will cost the company $1 billion.Ford says the figure is a…
Gov. Rick Snyder is leaving Friday for an eight-day investment mission to China, his eighth trip as governor to Michigan's third-largest export market.He…
A Michigan State University professor said Michigan farmers are being affected by the tariff fight between the United States and China. But long-term, the…
Dinged by slumping China sales and a fire at a U.S. parts factory that cut production of lucrative pickup trucks, Ford Motor Co.'s second-quarter net…
Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) says tariffs imposed on China, Canada and Mexico are bad for U.S. agriculture. The U.S. and China are imposing a 25 percent…
Following the Trump administration’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on Chinese products, China responded this week announcing tariffs of their own. As…
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will kick off a three-state tour Tuesday with a visit to Michigan State University. Perdue will meet with…