What is the new normal for the sporting world?; WNBA Draft tonight; Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance' docu-series preview On today's Current Sports with Al…
Ninth-seeded Michigan State women's basketball used a balanced scoring attack to top No. 8-seeded Northwestern, 68-52, Thursday in the second round of the…
Three players scored 14 points and freshman Nia Clouden tied her career high with 11 assists and No. 23 Michigan State took control early Thursday night…
In a battle of ranked teams, the No. 17 Michigan State women's basketball team was stopped on the road by first-place and No. 20 Rutgers 76-62 at the RAC…
Jaelynn Penn scored 17 points including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute to give Indiana a 68-64 victory over No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday.The…
Sidney Cooks scored a career-high 19 points and No. 23 Michigan State used a 9-0 run in overtime to pull away from Hartford for a 74-66 win on…
Kyler Murray; Todd Weiss; Shay Colley; Jenna Allen; Taryn McCutcheon; Suzy Merchant You might want to think twice before eating at a sports arena after…
Jim Caldwell; Detroit Lions; Tom Izzo; Suzy Merchant; Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo Wax Figure; Jim Harbaugh On this edition of "Current Sports with…
EAST LANSING, Mich. —Aazh Nye has moved around a lot in her brief high school career. She is just a junior, but she has yet to attend the same high school…