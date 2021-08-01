tax policy

-
A Michigan State University economist says he believes President Donald Trump’s proposed tax plan would not be a good replacement to the current…
-
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Michigan this week to push a plan to cut taxes and simplify the country's tax code.Pence will arrive Wednesday…
-
Voters in East Lansing will consider adding an income tax in November. The city council last night voted to put a measure on the ballot that would…
-
What is ahead for Michigan in 2015? An income tax cut? A sales tax hike? Could elected officials move to repeal the state’s prevailing wage provisions?…
-
On today's show, we heard briefly from Keith Allard of the recently formed group, "Protect MI Taxpayers." Allard is also Chairman of the Grand Rapids…
-
Edit | RemoveOn August 5th, Michigan voters will head to the polls to select who goes on to represent each party in November’s general election. They’ll…
-
Automatic cuts to the federal budget, known as sequestration, went into effect last week. If the initial round of $85 billion in cuts to the military and…
-
Local governments in Michigan are bracing for more revenue cutting. Last Friday, the state legislature approved a measure that would repeal Michigan’s…
-
A plan to eliminate $600 million in taxes businesses annually pay on computers and equipment is headed to the Republican-controlled House. The proposal…
-
Governor Rick Snyder and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley want the Legislature to enact a major tax overhaul before its current session ends in two or…