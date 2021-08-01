-
Michiganders have more time to file their state and city income taxes. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan bills Thursday that extend the 2021…
It is the second consecutive year the agency has given taxpayers more time to file their returns because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayors from Michigan cities that collect income taxes, including Lansing and East Lansing, are backing a plan that would protect expected income tax…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday vetoed bills that would have further delayed tax payments amid the coronavirus pandemic, citing harm to local budgets…
The Speaker of the House says a part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget is dead on arrival.Whitmer presented her budget proposal this week. In it, she…
The Michigan Supreme Court is hearing a dispute over $1,611. The result, however, will carry a much higher price, impacting millions of dollars now raked…
A court says the Legislature gets to vote on a petition-initiated bill that would outlaw rules for how workers are paid on publicly funded projects. We…
The East Lansing City Council will hear from the public about the ideas being considered to deal with a large budget shortfall tonight.East Lansing voters…
The legislature is once again at odds with the governor. Michigan Public Radio’s Cheyna Roth reports this time it’s over what to do about the new federal…
The state treasurer says caution should be the watchword as the Legislature develops plans to deal with a glitch in the federal tax overhaul. If they…