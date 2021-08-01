-
The Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., a trend likely to bring more extreme storms while also degrading water quality,…
The ecology of the Great Lakes — and how economic considerations have affected them — is the topic of a talk presented by the Grand Rapids Public…
An organization representing tens of thousands of Michigan anglers and hunters has joined critics of a plan to cut federal funding to restore the Great…
The Obama years are now behind us. How did the Great Lakes fare as a result?And Governor Rick Snyder and others are calling for another lock at the Soo.…
States and Canadian provinces that border the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway invest millions of dollars to track and control invasive species. A new…
Great Lakes explorers recently discovered the wreckage of a ship thought to have been the first commercial sailing ship on the Great Lakes. The Lady…
Our Great Lakes Month in Review conversation examines the decision to allow Waukesha, Wisconsin to draw water from Lake Michigan, and a new federal law…
Great Lakes governors will decide in a couple of weeks whether to approve a diversion of Lake Michigan water to Waukesha, Wisconsin. That city’s water is…
A Wisconsin city wants to divert water from Lake Michigan because it’s own drinking water supply is contaminated. Now, the city of Waukesha is one step…
The natural and man-made beauty of Lake Superior is the subject of an upcoming tour and new article by Lake Superior Magazine editor Konnie LeMay.To call…