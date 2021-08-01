-
An arena that's been the home of the Detroit Pistons for nearly three decades will close next month.Palace Sports and Entertainment confirmed its plans…
John "The Spider" Salley is a Detroit Pistons great who was apart of "The Bad Boys" era of the late 80s, which won back to back NBA titles. The Brooklyn,…
Final Game at the Palace of Auburn Hills; Farewell Season; Moe Wagner; DJ Wilson; NBA Draft Class; Mateen Cleaves.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
Detroit Red Wings; MSU Hockey; Last Game at the Joe; Danton Cole; The Masters; Last Game at the Palace; Helene St. James; Jason Ruff; Russell Westbrook.On…
Charles Oakley Fight; New York Knicks; Ryan Slocum; Throwback Thursday; Thiyo Lukusa; Isiah Thomas.Hey, it's a whole show dedicated to 'Throwback…
James Moore is in the house! The former MSU fullback and founder of "Speaking with a Purpose" talks about his upcoming youth football camp. Al Martin also…