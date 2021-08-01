-
Tiger Woods; PGA Championship; Detroit Lions; Oakland Raiders; NFL Preseason; Baker Mayfield; Josh Rosen; Connor Cook; Maryland Terrapins; DJ DurkinOn…
-
Episode 1000; PGA Championship; Jordan Spieth; Justin Thomas; Detroit Lions; NFL Pre-Season; Alex SchargToday was the 1000th episode for "Current Sports…
-
Gabe Brown; AAU Basketball Circuit; High School Basketball; NBA Summer League; Deshaun Tate; Bryn Forbes; Weekend Winners.Today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
Detroit Tigers' Playoff Chances, Remembering Arnold Palmer, PGA Tour, Engagements at Games, Rich Kincaide, Dr. Joseph Parent and Heisman Candidates.On…
-
Mike Sadler Memorial, PGA Championship, Jimmy Walker, Draymond Green Photo, Antonio Brown, MLB Trade Deadline, and Weekend Winners.A sad weekend for…
-
Jason Day, The PGA Championship, MSU Scrimmage, Chad Fulk, Northwestern Players' Union, The Washington Redskins, and Weekend Winners.Wishing everyone a…