Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week begins on Saturday, and the performing arts department at Lansing Community College is staging a play based on the…
This week, the Wharton Center unveiled their new season. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley takes us on a trip through their 2019-20 Broadway national tour season, as…
Lauren Gunderson is America's most performed playwright. The Wharton Center will be putting on her landmark work, 'I And You,' this weekend in their…
MSU Opera Theater Director Melanie Helton discusses their pairing of one-act Operas opening this week with WKAR's Jamie Paisley.Under the direction of…
Today, the Wharton Center in East Lansing unveiled their 2018-19 season to the general public. WKAR's Jamie Paisley brings you a rundown of the shows,…
It’s Tuesday night at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids. The orchestra is preparing to play music by Giuseppe Verdi, but taking the podium…
The Michigan Shakespeare Festival gets underway later this week and while the headliner features a 20-year reunion, another play has been bringing out the…
This weekend in Lansing’s REO Town, the Ixion Theatre explores the realm of all things geek through 5 world premiere short plays. But it poses a question…
Go inside the 2017-18 Wharton Center season, which was publicly announced Weds., April 19th. In part one, WKAR's Jamie Paisley focuses on the ever-popular…
The Wharton Center welcomes a rarity to its stage this week: A national tour, not of a musical, but of a play. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley explores this Curious…