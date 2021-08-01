-
Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.The recall covers certain 2003…
-
Toyota's top U.S. executive says car sales nationwide have nearly bottomed out and his company will keep making them despite a dramatic shift to trucks…
-
Toyota is building a closed-course testing facility in southeastern Michigan to develop automated vehicle technology.The Toyota Research Institute…
-
Auto sales were expected to tail off in February as automakers eased up on discounts.Auto forecasting firm LMC Automotive predicted a 2 percent drop from…
-
Toyota is recalling 601,000 more vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective and potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.The company says the recall…
-
Black Friday deals and strong consumer confidence pushed auto sales higher in November despite waning demand for post-hurricane replacement vehicles. U.S.…