-
New statistics show seat belt usage in Michigan is declining.The best year on record for seat belt usage was 2009 when almost 98% of residents buckled…
-
Police departments across Michigan are bringing back the Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign, starting Monday.The Michigan Office of Highway…
-
Officials say Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 2015.The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information…
-
The number of people killed on U.S. roads fell slightly in the first half of 2018, but a top safety organization says it's likely that there will be…