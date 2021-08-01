© 2021
Triple Crown

  • Justify
    Current Sports on AM870
    Current Sports | June 12, 2018
    Triple Crown Winner; Blocking in Horse Racing; ESPN Three-Year College Football Power Rankings; LeBron JamesThere's a new Triple Crown winner, but is the…
  • Sports
    Current Sports | 12/15/15 | #605
    Serena Williams, Pete Rose, Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year, Morris Peterson, Michigan State Basketball, Bill Kennedy, NBA, and Rajon Rondo.If…
  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #475 | May 18, 2015
    The weekend left sports fans with plenty to chatter about for the week to come. After a dominating win in the Preakness Stakes, hear Al and Isaac give…
  • Current Sports
    Sports
    Current Sports #466 | May 5, 2015
    Happy Cinco de Mayo! Today's Current Sports features a discussion about athletes on social media and American Pharaoh, winner of the Kentucky Derby. Is…
  • Sports
    Current Sports #237 | May 19, 2014
    In the heart of NBA and NHL playoff action, Al and the crew break down the latest matchups. They also break down the latest NBA replay rule and what it…