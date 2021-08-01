-
General Motors is recalling over 368,000 pickups and other trucks worldwide after 19 reports of fires caused by engine block heater cords.The recall…
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.The recall covers Ram 3500…
Toyota's top U.S. executive says car sales nationwide have nearly bottomed out and his company will keep making them despite a dramatic shift to trucks…
U.S. safety regulators are trying to figure out why the power tailgates on some Ford F-Series pickup trucks can open unexpectedly while the trucks are…
A survey of new-vehicle buyers finds that car and truck quality hit a record high this year as automakers started to clear up bugs with infotainment…
Ford, with a sagging U.S. market share and one of the oldest vehicle lineups in the industry, is promising to revamp three-quarters of its models in the…
Your beer could soon be delivered in a Tesla. Brewer Anheuser-Busch — which owns Budweiser and other brands — has placed an order for 40 all-electric…