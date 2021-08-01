TV Specials August 2012

-
Three essential ingredients for satisfying, tasty TV viewing are coming to you from WKAR over the next few days.Tonight (Thursday) at 9 p.m. - "The Red…
-
Longing to master the art of French cooking -- or keep your blood sugar under control? No matter which end of the spectrum you fall on, WKAR has lots of…
-
See the latest PBS Digital Media remix here, celebrating Julia Child's 100th birthday! And, look for Julia Child Memories: Bon Appetit! on Saturday,…
-
Coming to you later this week from WKAR are TV specials that will reveal places, people and characters that make mid-Michigan a vibrant place to live,…