-
The federal government has to spend tax dollars on products made in America, but purchases qualify for that label with 55% of their materials coming from the U.S. Biden wants to raise that percentage.
-
At the edge of the Blue Ridge Mountains sits a sprawling factory that has become an unlikely victim in the escalating trade fight between the U.S. and…
-
Officials say the bridge linking Michigan’s Upper Peninsula with Canada will be closed for an hour Saturday morning for the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and…
-
A Canadian man from Tunisia shouted in Arabic before stabbing a police officer in the neck at a Michigan airport, and referenced people being killed…