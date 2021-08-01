-
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill that would have stopped a $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement.The money is…
Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers' benefits in Michigan.Though it is expected…
The director of Michigan’s unemployment agency said Thursday there was an unprecedented increase in efforts to defraud the system as the COVID-19 crisis…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bills to lengthen state unemployment benefits to 26 weeks, from 20 weeks, through the end of the year.The laws enacted…
Next week, the state unemployment agency should start distributing the first $300 in additional weekly aid to jobless Michiganders. The money is part of…
The state's Unemployment Insurance offices are adjusting their hours as part of an effort to better serve the public.The Talent Investment Agency says…
Michigan's unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent in September.Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of…
Tens of thousands of people were falsely accused of cheating on their unemployment benefits. The state took money from their tax refund or ordered them to…
Michigan's unemployment rate fell by two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.1 percent in August.Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of…
Michigan's unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.5 percent in June.Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget…