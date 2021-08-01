-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is trying to reassure tens of thousands of Michiganders who’ve been warned they might have to pay back federal jobless…
-
Residents who were wrongly accused of defrauding Michigan's unemployment program won a major ruling Friday as the state Supreme Court set a favorable…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the federal government needs to let Michigan help federal employees who are still working but aren’t being paid. Capital…
-
Tens of thousands of people were falsely accused of cheating on their unemployment benefits. The state took money from their tax refund or ordered them to…