On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day Al explains the slight from the NCAA Tournament committee in regards to Michigan State men's…
Michigan State on to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago as Tom Izzo picks up 600th career win. CHICAGO (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 18…
The MSU head coach gives an update on the injury of Nick Ward and team preparations for the postseason, which starts this week with the Big Ten Tournament…
Michigan State men's basketball beats Michigan for Big Ten Title; Caller reaction; Big Ten men's basketball tournament; United Center; Chicago On today's…
Wisconsin outscored Michigan State 11-0 in an overtime thriller on Sunday for an 80-69 victory in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.The Spartans…
Travis Trice scored 20 points, Branden Dawson added 17 points and eight rebounds and Michigan State fought back to beat No. 8 Maryland on Saturday in the…