-
DJ Durkin; Wallace Loh; Matthew Barber; Wade Lees; Mark Dantonio; Rocky Lombardi; Brian Lewerke; Johnny Lewis; James Moore The University of Maryland saga…
-
DJ Durkin; Jordan McNair; Wallace Loh; Maryland Football; Halloween Candy; Golden Tate; Bob Quinn; Matt PatriciaHappy "Al" Hallows Eve everybody!! On this…
-
DJ Durkin; University of Maryland; Jordan McNair; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Nick Saban; Brendon AyanbadejoWhat is the line? What is TOO far? These…
-
RIP Drew Sharp.Drew Sharp, legendary sports columnist in the Detroit community, has died at 56. Al remembers the iconic writer and relives his…
-
Today, we give you a sneak peak into tonight's "Current Sports TV" sit-down. Al Martin chats with the head coach of the Lansing Community College men's…