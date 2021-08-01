US Supreme Court

-
The state’s commercial and tribal casinos hope to open their sports books in time for March Madness – if they can get all the paperwork and logistics…
-
UPDATED at 4:00 p.m.: A U-S Supreme Court decision has effectively ended a lawsuit in Michigan that could have resulted in new political district lines…
-
The United States Supreme Court issued an order Friday stating lawmakers in Lansing can pause their efforts for now when it comes to redrawing Michigan’s…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a dispute over a coat that belonged to civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks.The court rejected an appeal Monday. A…
-
A judge has cleared the way for the release of a 74-year-old man who is the oldest and longest-serving Michigan prisoner with a life sentence for murder…
-
The multi-billion dollar business is now legal, thanks to 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. EAST LANSING, Mich. - The money, the addiction, the thrill. This…
-
Thu. Sep. 27, 10 a.m. ET (approx.) | Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in high…