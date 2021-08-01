-
Michigan’s new secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, has released details of her personal finances. But, as Capital Correspondent Rick Pluta explains, she…
-
Young voters may play a significant role in the outcome of today’s elections across the state and locally.East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster says…
-
With Tuesday, October 9, the deadline for registering to vote in the November election, we examined efforts to get more young adults to register and…
-
A legal challenge has been filed against the ballot campaign to overhaul how Michigan draws political boundaries.As we hear from Capital Bureau Chief Rick…
-
A couple hundred volunteers showed up at the state Bureau of Elections Monday. As we hear from Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta, they dropped off…
-
Besides the mayoral and city council races in Lansing, surrounding areas are also having primary elections today. During today’s primary elections,…
-
Michigan’s unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in almost 15 years. But while the economy is on the upswing, not all Michigan workers are feeling the…