Voters Not Politicians

The Michigan Republican Party and other Republicans have filed a lawsuit challenging the formation of a redistricting commission to draw congressional and…
Republican opponents of Michigan’s new independent redistricting commission are back in court.Last November, voters said “yes” to a measure that created…
Michigan's top election official on Thursday released proposed application wording and eligibility guidelines for people wanting to serve on a new…
This November, voters in four states will consider whether to take that redistricting away from politicians. And that includes Michigan. The energy…
A group trying to get a redistricting measure on the November ballot says arguments against the measure by the state Attorney General are…
Michigan voters likely will be asked if they want to create a commission to draw districts for seats in Congress and the state Legislature.The Board of…