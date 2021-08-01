-
Southeastern Michigan officials are weighing plans to preserve buildings at a historic site and refocus its emphasis on the period of European settlement…
MSU historian Roger Rosentreter returns today to help us remember an important battle in the War of 1812: the Battle at the River Raisin, 200 years ago…
Today marks the bicentennial of the surrender of Detroit to the British in the War of 1812. The key figure is American General William Hull.Historian…
July 17 marks the bicentennial of a key date in the War of 1812, when the British captured Fort Mackinac at the onset of war. WKAR’s Scott Pohl speaks…