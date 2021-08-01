-
Wet spring weather has pushed Lake Erie's water level to its highest point ever recorded.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday the shallowest of…
-
A Detroit-based drinking water and wastewater treatment service provider says it has surpassed a federal and state regulators' goal for cutting phosphorus…
-
Water levels are surging in the Great Lakes and likely will set records this summer, forecasters said Monday — a remarkable turnaround from earlier this…
-
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, all of the Great Lakes are showing higher water levels than usual.Army Corps scientists said the lakes are…
-
Experts predict that Great Lakes water levels will rise for a fifth consecutive year.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says all five lakes should reach…