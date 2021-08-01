-
A 26-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an attempted robbery and shooting that left one gay man dead and another wounded after they were contacted…
A court says a Detroit-area man must pay his former wife $50,000 under the terms of their Islamic marriage certificate.The man argued that a Wayne County…
A newspaper's investigation found that a leader of the Wayne County sheriff's reserve unit once served jail time in a sexual assault case and for years…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will give a presentation on school threats, domestic violence and sexual assault kits during a town hall meeting in…
A company that contracts with the state to help stranded motorists has stopped providing courtesy vans on Detroit-area freeways.Michigan Department of…
The National Weather Service says Tuesday's severe thunderstorms may have spawned tornadoes in two southeastern Michigan counties.Weather Service…
At least one person has died from West Nile virus in Michigan.The state health department says there have been eight human cases so far this year,…
Officials say a suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of an off-duty Wayne County sheriff's sergeant who was struck and dragged while…
Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is calling for a thorough investigation into election problems in Wayne County during Tuesday's primaries. Throughout the…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and other area elected leaders are scheduled to discuss how business and education can help develop a skilled workforce for the…