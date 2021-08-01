-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state will make it easier for low-income residents to qualify for public assistance by raising the limit on the…
-
Michigan officials say they don't want new federal rules to discourage immigrants from applying for public assistance.Beginning mid-October, the…
-
Governor Rick Snyder is still making his way through the stack of bills on his desk after lame duck. Among the bills that have already gotten his stamp of…
-
A pair of bills that would revoke welfare benefits from some Michigan families has cleared the state House.As The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Jake…
-
Michigan would begin suspicion-based drug testing of welfare recipients under a bill approved Wednesday by a state House panel. The group made a number of…
-
Money has been added to debit cards for more than half of 85,000 Michigan food assistance recipients who were without the aid for a day.The state says…
-
Michigan residents applying for cash assistance will have to get through a new three-week assessment and training period. The state Department of Human…
-
Michigan’s highest court will decide when the state should cut off certain families from welfare cash assistance. The state Supreme Court heard arguments…
-
A judge in Flint has given the Michigan Department of Human Services until Aug. 10 to process 5,000 or more remaining applications for cash assistance…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals says the state Department of Human Services can cut off cash assistance welfare benefits to people who hit the federal time…