-
Michigan officials are asking hunters who pursue ruffed grouse to submit some of the birds for West Nile virus testing.The state Department of Natural…
-
A western Michigan county has recorded its second death from West Nile virus this season.The Kent County Health Department in Grand Rapids announced the…
-
At least one person has died from West Nile virus in Michigan.The state health department says there have been eight human cases so far this year,…
-
State officials say five ruffed grouse have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it marks the first…
-
Officials say they've confirmed the first West Nile virus activity for Michigan in 2017 in three birds.The Michigan Department of Health and Human…
-
Michigan health officials say an 86-year-old woman from Wayne County is the fourth person to die from the West Nile virus in the state this…