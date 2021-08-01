-
The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to Northwestern last night, marking an historic win for the Wildcats. On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
On this pre-Thanksgiving edition of Current Sports, we preview tonight's MSU men's basketball matchup against Eastern Michigan. Hear from senior guard…
-
Michigan State men's basketball tops Northwestern; MSU Football Signing Day press conference; Throwback ThursdayOn todays Current Sports with Al Martin,…
-
Tom Izzo weekly press conference; Michigan State men's basketball on the road against Northwestern; NFL power rankings On today's Current Sports with Al…
-
The No. 10 Michigan State men's basketball team spoke to the media prior to Tuesday night's matchup against No. 1 Kansas at the Champions Classic in…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; High School Football Playoffs; MSU Football; Northwestern; Lions; Steelers; World Series; Pistons.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
-
WKAR's Al Martin reports from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN as the Michigan State Men's Basketball team tops Northwestern, 67 to 51, moving…