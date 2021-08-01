-
Michigan and Ohio crews are surveying several Lake Erie bays and river mouths this summer in search of invasive grass carp.They're hoping to capture some…
A U.S.-Canadian team has successfully relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.One of two private organizations…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved plans to expand the Petersburg State Game Area in southeastern Michigan.The Monroe News reports…
Officials say a gray wolf captured in Minnesota for relocation to Isle Royale National Park has died.The National Park Service plans to move 20-30 wolves…
Hunters can now target a larger number of animals at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Michigan.Mlive.com reports that under a new hunt plan,…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning a prescribed burn this spring to reduce an invasive, reedy plant in part of the Detroit River International…
This past June marked the first time a cougar sighting in Michigan’s lower peninsula was ever confirmed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.…
If you're a hunter who shoots deer or related animals in other states, be advised that there are new rules about bringing their parts into Michigan.The…
The Michigan Duck Hunters Association and the state Department of Natural Resources are introducing the 2017 collector’s edition Michigan duck stamp and…
Michigan wildlife officials have confirmed the presence of a cougar in the Lansing area — the first to be verified in the Lower Peninsula. The Michigan…