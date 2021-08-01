Wind Turbines

-
A wind turbine fire in Michigan sent black smoke billowing into the air and drew spectators who watched as flaming debris fell to the ground.No injuries…
A municipal utility in northern Michigan plans to generate all its electricity from renewable sources such as wind and the sun by 2040.Traverse City Light…
Construction of a Consumers Energy wind turbine project in Michigan is expected to start three years ahead of schedule.The Michigan Public Service…
In an effort to increase the U.S.’s renewable energy portfolio, the wind industry has grown tremendously. Michigan is now home to just under 700 turbines,…