An international border tunnel connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, Canada will see temporary closures as part of an ongoing $22 million renovation…
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder during an event celebrating the start of construction on a bridge between Windsor,…
Michigan and Canadian officials broke ground Wednesday on the US port of entry site for the Gordie Howe International Bridge. Workers are beginning…
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million…