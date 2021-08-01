WKAR Current Sports

-
Henrik Zetterberg; Detroit Red Wings; Ken Holland; MSU Football; College Football; James MooreThe Captain will be missed. On today's episode of Current…
-
MSU Football; Utah State; NCAA football; NCAA; Mark Dantonio/Tom Izzo investigation; Paula Lavigne; Larry Nassar; Reflection FridayIt's gameday! On…
-
MSU Football; U of M Football; NCAA Football; Mark Dantonio; Jim Harbaugh; Allen Gant; Odell Beckham Jr. The first day of classes is upon us here at MSU,…
-
Tarik Black; Michigan Football; Pewamo-Westphalia Football; Ithaca Football; Detroit Lions; NFL Preseason; Brian Calloway; MHSAA FootballAnother week,…
-
PGA Championship; Rickie Fowler; NCAA Basketball; College Football; Alabama Football; Jalen Hurts; Nick Saban; Tua Tagvailola If you are a fan of college…
-
MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Joe Bachie; Andrew Dowell; Byron Bullough; Justin Layne; Ohio State Football; Urban Meyer; Deunta Williams; North Carolina…
-
Urban Meyer; Brett McMurphy; Zach Smith; Ohio State Football; MSU Media Day; Mark DantonioThe investigation of the Zach Smith/Urban Meyer situation…
-
Michigan State Women's Basketball; Michigan State Men's Basketball; Purdue; Michigan State Football; Craig Evans; Madre London; Michigan State Hockey;…
-
With less than a minute to play and Holt driving inside the East Lansing 20-yard line, Darryck Walker sealed the 14-9 win for East Lansing with his second…
-
Detroit Red Wings; Little Caesars Arena; Detroit Pistons; James Edwards III; Jesse Goldberg-Strassler; LeBron James; Kevin Durant; Lansing Lugnuts.On…