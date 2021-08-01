-
Fighting The Summer Slump Is Twice as Fun with PBS KIDS!Studies have shown that students lose knowledge and skills over the summer. This summer, you can…
-
Wednesday, Jan. 15 | WKAR-TV turns 60 years old in January 2014, and WKAR Kids' Club and Impression 5 Science Center are celebrating!Families -- please…
-
Parents and grandparents! Learn about birthday greetings on the air -- visit the Kids' Club page.
-
Kids' Club Member Event! April 19, Fenner Nature CenterMembers of WKAR's Kids' Club will have a fun opportunity to Swing into Spring with Curious George…