A gray wolf that was moved from Canada to Michigan's Isle Royale National Park over the winter has been found dead.Officials said Wednesday the…
Moose are thriving at Isle Royale National Park, but the trees on which they feast are paying a heavy price, scientists reported Tuesday.An estimated…
A U.S.-Canadian team has successfully relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.One of two private organizations…
Four Canadian wolves have been relocated to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan as part of an ongoing effort to restore the predator species on the Lake…
One of the wolves brought to Isle Royale as part of a relocation effort has left by way of an ice bridge. Ben Thorp has more.Park officials say trackers…
After sixty years, the winter study on Isle Royale has been put on hold because of the federal government shutdown. For the last sixty years researchers…
Officials say a gray wolf captured in Minnesota for relocation to Isle Royale National Park has died.The National Park Service plans to move 20-30 wolves…
U.S. officials have decided to relocate gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Lake Superior, where the predator species that has roamed the remote…
With the rebound of the grey wolf population in Michigan and other states, mid-Michigan Congressman John Moolenaar is urging action by Congress to remove…
There’s a debate in the conservation community over the future of the gray wolf in Michigan. Some scientists say the populations have sufficiently…