Four enrollees in Michigan’s Medicaid expansion program filed a lawsuit Friday challenging work requirements that are set to take effect in January,…
Work or education is now required for many Michigan residents receiving Medicaid health coverage.Gov. Rick Snyder signed the law Friday that affects…
Michigan residents in the Healthy Michigan insurance program are a signature away from mandated work requirements.The bill has been put on the fast track…
The state House opened hearings Wednesday on a bill that would require able-bodied people on Medicaid to have a job, be looking for work, or be enrolled…
Michigan could soon require certain people to work for their Medicaid benefits. A bill passed a state Senate panel Wednesday.Senate Majority Leader Arlan…