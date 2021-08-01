-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a spending bill worth more than 28 million dollars. The money will be distributed to a variety of areas. That…
More money could be added to the state’s wrongful conviction fund. Capitol Correspondent Cheyna Roth reports lawmakers sent a bill to add $10 million to…
A man who spent nearly four years in prison until his first-degree murder conviction was thrown out won't get money set aside for the wrongly convicted,…
A bill advancing in Michigan's Legislature would ensure wrongfully convicted inmates who receive state compensation fully qualify for a potential income…
The first hearings to compensate people who’ve been wrongfully convicted started Wednesday; but some left the courtroom unsatisfied. The hearings come…