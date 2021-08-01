Zachary Manning

-
Phil Magsig has overcome health issues to return to the sport he lovesOKEMOS – Baseball has always been a part of Phil Magsig’s life. The former Michigan…
-
OKEMOS – There are golf courses everywhere. That’s what Chad Kurmel told his wife when she was offered a job advancement opportunity in Michigan. After…
-
OKEMOS – After spending the last 15 years playing college and professional basketball, former Okemos high school basketball player Kristen Rasmussen is…
-
OKEMOS – Sophia Franklin has always been competitive.She danced for eight years, but in middle school, Franklin decided that she needed more of a…